1,000 mop
4,464.68 thb

1.000 MOP = 4.465 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Thai Baht
1 MOP4.46468 THB
5 MOP22.32340 THB
10 MOP44.64680 THB
20 MOP89.29360 THB
50 MOP223.23400 THB
100 MOP446.46800 THB
250 MOP1,116.17000 THB
500 MOP2,232.34000 THB
1000 MOP4,464.68000 THB
2000 MOP8,929.36000 THB
5000 MOP22,323.40000 THB
10000 MOP44,646.80000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Macanese Pataca
1 THB0.22398 MOP
5 THB1.11990 MOP
10 THB2.23980 MOP
20 THB4.47960 MOP
50 THB11.19900 MOP
100 THB22.39800 MOP
250 THB55.99500 MOP
500 THB111.99000 MOP
1000 THB223.98000 MOP
2000 THB447.96000 MOP
5000 THB1,119.90000 MOP
10000 THB2,239.80000 MOP