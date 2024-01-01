Macanese patacas to Turkish liras today

Convert MOP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
4,025.29 try

1.000 MOP = 4.025 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.38722.6130.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.1783.0470.7827.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0560.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01610.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Turkish Lira
1 MOP4.02529 TRY
5 MOP20.12645 TRY
10 MOP40.25290 TRY
20 MOP80.50580 TRY
50 MOP201.26450 TRY
100 MOP402.52900 TRY
250 MOP1,006.32250 TRY
500 MOP2,012.64500 TRY
1000 MOP4,025.29000 TRY
2000 MOP8,050.58000 TRY
5000 MOP20,126.45000 TRY
10000 MOP40,252.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macanese Pataca
1 TRY0.24843 MOP
5 TRY1.24215 MOP
10 TRY2.48429 MOP
20 TRY4.96858 MOP
50 TRY12.42145 MOP
100 TRY24.84290 MOP
250 TRY62.10725 MOP
500 TRY124.21450 MOP
1000 TRY248.42900 MOP
2000 TRY496.85800 MOP
5000 TRY1,242.14500 MOP
10000 TRY2,484.29000 MOP