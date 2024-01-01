Macanese patacas to Turkish liras today

Convert MOP to TRY at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = TL4.303 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
MOP to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 MOP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.31294.3129
Low4.27114.2224
Average4.28944.2673
Change0.53%1.67%
1 MOP to TRY stats

The performance of MOP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3129 and a 30 day low of 4.2711. This means the 30 day average was 4.2894. The change for MOP to TRY was 0.53.

The performance of MOP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3129 and a 90 day low of 4.2224. This means the 90 day average was 4.2673. The change for MOP to TRY was 1.67.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

