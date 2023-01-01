500 Macanese patacas to Turkish liras

Convert MOP to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 mop
1794.75 try

1.00000 MOP = 3.58949 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Macanese patacas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Turkish Lira
1 MOP3.58949 TRY
5 MOP17.94745 TRY
10 MOP35.89490 TRY
20 MOP71.78980 TRY
50 MOP179.47450 TRY
100 MOP358.94900 TRY
250 MOP897.37250 TRY
500 MOP1794.74500 TRY
1000 MOP3589.49000 TRY
2000 MOP7178.98000 TRY
5000 MOP17947.45000 TRY
10000 MOP35894.90000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Macanese Pataca
1 TRY0.27859 MOP
5 TRY1.39295 MOP
10 TRY2.78591 MOP
20 TRY5.57182 MOP
50 TRY13.92955 MOP
100 TRY27.85910 MOP
250 TRY69.64775 MOP
500 TRY139.29550 MOP
1000 TRY278.59100 MOP
2000 TRY557.18200 MOP
5000 TRY1392.95500 MOP
10000 TRY2785.91000 MOP