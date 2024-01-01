Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MOP to KES

1,000 mop
16,457 kes

1.000 MOP = 16.46 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP16.45660 KES
5 MOP82.28300 KES
10 MOP164.56600 KES
20 MOP329.13200 KES
50 MOP822.83000 KES
100 MOP1,645.66000 KES
250 MOP4,114.15000 KES
500 MOP8,228.30000 KES
1000 MOP16,456.60000 KES
2000 MOP32,913.20000 KES
5000 MOP82,283.00000 KES
10000 MOP164,566.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0.06077 MOP
5 KES0.30383 MOP
10 KES0.60766 MOP
20 KES1.21532 MOP
50 KES3.03830 MOP
100 KES6.07660 MOP
250 KES15.19150 MOP
500 KES30.38300 MOP
1000 KES60.76600 MOP
2000 KES121.53200 MOP
5000 KES303.83000 MOP
10000 KES607.66000 MOP