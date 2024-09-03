Macanese pataca to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Kenyan shillings is currently 16.032 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 0.043% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 16.059 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 16.012 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.182% decrease in value.