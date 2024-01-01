Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MOP to KES at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Ksh16.15 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
MOP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 MOP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.171716.1717
Low16.075916.0015
Average16.116616.0894
Change0.30%0.60%
1 MOP to KES stats

The performance of MOP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.1717 and a 30 day low of 16.0759. This means the 30 day average was 16.1166. The change for MOP to KES was 0.30.

The performance of MOP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.1717 and a 90 day low of 16.0015. This means the 90 day average was 16.0894. The change for MOP to KES was 0.60.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP16.15430 KES
5 MOP80.77150 KES
10 MOP161.54300 KES
20 MOP323.08600 KES
50 MOP807.71500 KES
100 MOP1,615.43000 KES
250 MOP4,038.57500 KES
500 MOP8,077.15000 KES
1000 MOP16,154.30000 KES
2000 MOP32,308.60000 KES
5000 MOP80,771.50000 KES
10000 MOP161,543.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0.06190 MOP
5 KES0.30952 MOP
10 KES0.61903 MOP
20 KES1.23806 MOP
50 KES3.09516 MOP
100 KES6.19032 MOP
250 KES15.47580 MOP
500 KES30.95160 MOP
1000 KES61.90320 MOP
2000 KES123.80640 MOP
5000 KES309.51600 MOP
10000 KES619.03200 MOP