10 Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings

Convert MOP to KES at the real exchange rate

10 mop
184 kes

1.00000 MOP = 18.39920 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MOP to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0467587.12831.434571.660720.9635518.8796
1GBP1.15411.2079100.5421.655431.916391.1119421.7862
1USD0.955350.827883183.2371.37051.586550.920518.0364
1INR0.01147730.009946090.012013910.0164650.01906060.01105880.216687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Kenyan Shilling
1 MOP18.39920 KES
5 MOP91.99600 KES
10 MOP183.99200 KES
20 MOP367.98400 KES
50 MOP919.96000 KES
100 MOP1839.92000 KES
250 MOP4599.80000 KES
500 MOP9199.60000 KES
1000 MOP18399.20000 KES
2000 MOP36798.40000 KES
5000 MOP91996.00000 KES
10000 MOP183992.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 KES0.05435 MOP
5 KES0.27175 MOP
10 KES0.54350 MOP
20 KES1.08700 MOP
50 KES2.71751 MOP
100 KES5.43502 MOP
250 KES13.58755 MOP
500 KES27.17510 MOP
1000 KES54.35020 MOP
2000 KES108.70040 MOP
5000 KES271.75100 MOP
10000 KES543.50200 MOP