Macanese patacas to Georgian laris today

Convert MOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
336.14 gel

1.000 MOP = 0.3361 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272408.4322.6110.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,50083.0420.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.06310.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Georgian Lari
1 MOP0.33614 GEL
5 MOP1.68069 GEL
10 MOP3.36137 GEL
20 MOP6.72274 GEL
50 MOP16.80685 GEL
100 MOP33.61370 GEL
250 MOP84.03425 GEL
500 MOP168.06850 GEL
1000 MOP336.13700 GEL
2000 MOP672.27400 GEL
5000 MOP1,680.68500 GEL
10000 MOP3,361.37000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macanese Pataca
1 GEL2.97498 MOP
5 GEL14.87490 MOP
10 GEL29.74980 MOP
20 GEL59.49960 MOP
50 GEL148.74900 MOP
100 GEL297.49800 MOP
250 GEL743.74500 MOP
500 GEL1,487.49000 MOP
1000 GEL2,974.98000 MOP
2000 GEL5,949.96000 MOP
5000 GEL14,874.90000 MOP
10000 GEL29,749.80000 MOP