10 Georgian laris to Macanese patacas

Convert GEL to MOP at the real exchange rate

10 gel
29.66 mop

1.00000 GEL = 2.96576 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090390.85851.493441.661540.96418.7311
1 GBP1.1495611.25325104.4381.716641.909861.1081721.5306
1 USD0.917150.797925183.33351.369751.523930.8841517.1798
1 INR0.01100610.009575090.01210.0164370.01828710.01060980.206157

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macanese Pataca
1 GEL2.96576 MOP
5 GEL14.82880 MOP
10 GEL29.65760 MOP
20 GEL59.31520 MOP
50 GEL148.28800 MOP
100 GEL296.57600 MOP
250 GEL741.44000 MOP
500 GEL1482.88000 MOP
1000 GEL2965.76000 MOP
2000 GEL5931.52000 MOP
5000 GEL14828.80000 MOP
10000 GEL29657.60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Georgian Lari
1 MOP0.33718 GEL
5 MOP1.68591 GEL
10 MOP3.37182 GEL
20 MOP6.74364 GEL
50 MOP16.85910 GEL
100 MOP33.71820 GEL
250 MOP84.29550 GEL
500 MOP168.59100 GEL
1000 MOP337.18200 GEL
2000 MOP674.36400 GEL
5000 MOP1685.91000 GEL
10000 MOP3371.82000 GEL