Macanese patacas to Georgian laris today

Convert MOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₾0.3421 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
MOP to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GEL
1 MOP to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34360.3436
Low0.33990.3346
Average0.34120.3393
Change0.11%1.88%
1 MOP to GEL stats

The performance of MOP to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3436 and a 30 day low of 0.3399. This means the 30 day average was 0.3412. The change for MOP to GEL was 0.11.

The performance of MOP to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3436 and a 90 day low of 0.3346. This means the 90 day average was 0.3393. The change for MOP to GEL was 1.88.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Georgian Lari
1 MOP0.34215 GEL
5 MOP1.71075 GEL
10 MOP3.42149 GEL
20 MOP6.84298 GEL
50 MOP17.10745 GEL
100 MOP34.21490 GEL
250 MOP85.53725 GEL
500 MOP171.07450 GEL
1000 MOP342.14900 GEL
2000 MOP684.29800 GEL
5000 MOP1,710.74500 GEL
10000 MOP3,421.49000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macanese Pataca
1 GEL2.92271 MOP
5 GEL14.61355 MOP
10 GEL29.22710 MOP
20 GEL58.45420 MOP
50 GEL146.13550 MOP
100 GEL292.27100 MOP
250 GEL730.67750 MOP
500 GEL1,461.35500 MOP
1000 GEL2,922.71000 MOP
2000 GEL5,845.42000 MOP
5000 GEL14,613.55000 MOP
10000 GEL29,227.10000 MOP