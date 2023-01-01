500 Macanese patacas to Georgian laris

Convert MOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

500 mop
165.90 gel

1.00000 MOP = 0.33180 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:5 UTC
MOP to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Georgian Lari
1 MOP0.33180 GEL
5 MOP1.65899 GEL
10 MOP3.31799 GEL
20 MOP6.63598 GEL
50 MOP16.58995 GEL
100 MOP33.17990 GEL
250 MOP82.94975 GEL
500 MOP165.89950 GEL
1000 MOP331.79900 GEL
2000 MOP663.59800 GEL
5000 MOP1658.99500 GEL
10000 MOP3317.99000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macanese Pataca
1 GEL3.01387 MOP
5 GEL15.06935 MOP
10 GEL30.13870 MOP
20 GEL60.27740 MOP
50 GEL150.69350 MOP
100 GEL301.38700 MOP
250 GEL753.46750 MOP
500 GEL1506.93500 MOP
1000 GEL3013.87000 MOP
2000 GEL6027.74000 MOP
5000 GEL15069.35000 MOP
10000 GEL30138.70000 MOP