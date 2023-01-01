5 Macanese patacas to Georgian laris

Convert MOP to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 mop
1.67 gel

1.00000 MOP = 0.33464 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Georgian Lari
1 MOP0.33464 GEL
5 MOP1.67322 GEL
10 MOP3.34643 GEL
20 MOP6.69286 GEL
50 MOP16.73215 GEL
100 MOP33.46430 GEL
250 MOP83.66075 GEL
500 MOP167.32150 GEL
1000 MOP334.64300 GEL
2000 MOP669.28600 GEL
5000 MOP1673.21500 GEL
10000 MOP3346.43000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macanese Pataca
1 GEL2.98826 MOP
5 GEL14.94130 MOP
10 GEL29.88260 MOP
20 GEL59.76520 MOP
50 GEL149.41300 MOP
100 GEL298.82600 MOP
250 GEL747.06500 MOP
500 GEL1494.13000 MOP
1000 GEL2988.26000 MOP
2000 GEL5976.52000 MOP
5000 GEL14941.30000 MOP
10000 GEL29882.60000 MOP