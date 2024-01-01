Macanese patacas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MOP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
88.003 jod

1.000 MOP = 0.08800 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.70322.6120.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,497.3383.0440.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.03110.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jordanian Dinar
1 MOP0.08800 JOD
5 MOP0.44001 JOD
10 MOP0.88003 JOD
20 MOP1.76005 JOD
50 MOP4.40013 JOD
100 MOP8.80025 JOD
250 MOP22.00063 JOD
500 MOP44.00125 JOD
1000 MOP88.00250 JOD
2000 MOP176.00500 JOD
5000 MOP440.01250 JOD
10000 MOP880.02500 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 JOD11.36330 MOP
5 JOD56.81650 MOP
10 JOD113.63300 MOP
20 JOD227.26600 MOP
50 JOD568.16500 MOP
100 JOD1,136.33000 MOP
250 JOD2,840.82500 MOP
500 JOD5,681.65000 MOP
1000 JOD11,363.30000 MOP
2000 JOD22,726.60000 MOP
5000 JOD56,816.50000 MOP
10000 JOD113,633.00000 MOP