Macanese patacas to Jordanian dinars today

Convert MOP to JOD at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = JD0.08845 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 MOP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08860.0886
Low0.08840.0881
Average0.08850.0884
Change-0.09%0.27%
View full history

1 MOP to JOD stats

The performance of MOP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0886 and a 30 day low of 0.0884. This means the 30 day average was 0.0885. The change for MOP to JOD was -0.09.

The performance of MOP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0886 and a 90 day low of 0.0881. This means the 90 day average was 0.0884. The change for MOP to JOD was 0.27.

Track market ratesView MOP to JOD chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9810.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4060.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.38110.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Jordanian Dinar
1 MOP0.08845 JOD
5 MOP0.44223 JOD
10 MOP0.88446 JOD
20 MOP1.76893 JOD
50 MOP4.42232 JOD
100 MOP8.84464 JOD
250 MOP22.11160 JOD
500 MOP44.22320 JOD
1000 MOP88.44640 JOD
2000 MOP176.89280 JOD
5000 MOP442.23200 JOD
10000 MOP884.46400 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Macanese Pataca
1 JOD11.30630 MOP
5 JOD56.53150 MOP
10 JOD113.06300 MOP
20 JOD226.12600 MOP
50 JOD565.31500 MOP
100 JOD1,130.63000 MOP
250 JOD2,826.57500 MOP
500 JOD5,653.15000 MOP
1000 JOD11,306.30000 MOP
2000 JOD22,612.60000 MOP
5000 JOD56,531.50000 MOP
10000 JOD113,063.00000 MOP