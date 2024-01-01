Macanese patacas to South Korean wons today

Convert MOP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
164,688 krw

1.000 MOP = 164.7 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP164.68800 KRW
5 MOP823.44000 KRW
10 MOP1,646.88000 KRW
20 MOP3,293.76000 KRW
50 MOP8,234.40000 KRW
100 MOP16,468.80000 KRW
250 MOP41,172.00000 KRW
500 MOP82,344.00000 KRW
1000 MOP164,688.00000 KRW
2000 MOP329,376.00000 KRW
5000 MOP823,440.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1,646,880.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00607 MOP
5 KRW0.03036 MOP
10 KRW0.06072 MOP
20 KRW0.12144 MOP
50 KRW0.30360 MOP
100 KRW0.60721 MOP
250 KRW1.51802 MOP
500 KRW3.03604 MOP
1000 KRW6.07208 MOP
2000 KRW12.14416 MOP
5000 KRW30.36040 MOP
10000 KRW60.72080 MOP