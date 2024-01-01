Macanese patacas to South Korean wons today
Convert MOP to KRW at the real exchange rate
MOP to KRW conversion chart
1 MOP = 174.35100 KRW
0
|1 MOP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|175.7780
|175.7780
|Low
|171.5920
|163.6380
|Average
|173.4560
|169.0596
|Change
|1.31%
|5.76%
1 MOP to KRW stats
The performance of MOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 175.7780 and a 30 day low of 171.5920. This means the 30 day average was 173.4560. The change for MOP to KRW was 1.31.
The performance of MOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 175.7780 and a 90 day low of 163.6380. This means the 90 day average was 169.0596. The change for MOP to KRW was 5.76.
|Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
|1 MOP
|174.35100 KRW
|5 MOP
|871.75500 KRW
|10 MOP
|1,743.51000 KRW
|20 MOP
|3,487.02000 KRW
|50 MOP
|8,717.55000 KRW
|100 MOP
|17,435.10000 KRW
|250 MOP
|43,587.75000 KRW
|500 MOP
|87,175.50000 KRW
|1000 MOP
|174,351.00000 KRW
|2000 MOP
|348,702.00000 KRW
|5000 MOP
|871,755.00000 KRW
|10000 MOP
|1,743,510.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
|1 KRW
|0.00574 MOP
|5 KRW
|0.02868 MOP
|10 KRW
|0.05736 MOP
|20 KRW
|0.11471 MOP
|50 KRW
|0.28678 MOP
|100 KRW
|0.57356 MOP
|250 KRW
|1.43389 MOP
|500 KRW
|2.86778 MOP
|1000 KRW
|5.73555 MOP
|2000 KRW
|11.47110 MOP
|5000 KRW
|28.67775 MOP
|10000 KRW
|57.35550 MOP
|20000 KRW
|114.71100 MOP
|30000 KRW
|172.06650 MOP
|40000 KRW
|229.42200 MOP
|50000 KRW
|286.77750 MOP