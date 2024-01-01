Macanese patacas to South Korean wons today

Convert MOP to KRW at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₩174.4 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
MOP to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KRW
1 MOP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High175.7780175.7780
Low171.5920163.6380
Average173.4560169.0596
Change1.31%5.76%
1 MOP to KRW stats

The performance of MOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 175.7780 and a 30 day low of 171.5920. This means the 30 day average was 173.4560. The change for MOP to KRW was 1.31.

The performance of MOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 175.7780 and a 90 day low of 163.6380. This means the 90 day average was 169.0596. The change for MOP to KRW was 5.76.

How to convert Macanese patacas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP174.35100 KRW
5 MOP871.75500 KRW
10 MOP1,743.51000 KRW
20 MOP3,487.02000 KRW
50 MOP8,717.55000 KRW
100 MOP17,435.10000 KRW
250 MOP43,587.75000 KRW
500 MOP87,175.50000 KRW
1000 MOP174,351.00000 KRW
2000 MOP348,702.00000 KRW
5000 MOP871,755.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1,743,510.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00574 MOP
5 KRW0.02868 MOP
10 KRW0.05736 MOP
20 KRW0.11471 MOP
50 KRW0.28678 MOP
100 KRW0.57356 MOP
250 KRW1.43389 MOP
500 KRW2.86778 MOP
1000 KRW5.73555 MOP
2000 KRW11.47110 MOP
5000 KRW28.67775 MOP
10000 KRW57.35550 MOP
20000 KRW114.71100 MOP
30000 KRW172.06650 MOP
40000 KRW229.42200 MOP
50000 KRW286.77750 MOP