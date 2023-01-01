10 Macanese patacas to South Korean wons

Convert MOP to KRW at the real exchange rate

10 mop
1,685 krw

1.00000 MOP = 168.51100 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MOP to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.0467587.12831.434571.660850.963618.8771
1GBP1.1540711.208100.551.655561.91671.1120621.7851
1USD0.955350.827815183.2371.37051.586670.9205518.034
1INR0.01147730.009945270.012013910.0164650.01906210.01105940.216658

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP168.51100 KRW
5 MOP842.55500 KRW
10 MOP1685.11000 KRW
20 MOP3370.22000 KRW
50 MOP8425.55000 KRW
100 MOP16851.10000 KRW
250 MOP42127.75000 KRW
500 MOP84255.50000 KRW
1000 MOP168511.00000 KRW
2000 MOP337022.00000 KRW
5000 MOP842555.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1685110.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00593 MOP
5 KRW0.02967 MOP
10 KRW0.05934 MOP
20 KRW0.11869 MOP
50 KRW0.29672 MOP
100 KRW0.59343 MOP
250 KRW1.48358 MOP
500 KRW2.96717 MOP
1000 KRW5.93434 MOP
2000 KRW11.86868 MOP
5000 KRW29.67170 MOP
10000 KRW59.34340 MOP