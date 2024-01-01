5 South Korean wons to Macanese patacas

Convert KRW to MOP at the real exchange rate

5 krw
0.03 mop

1.00000 KRW = 0.00605 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert South Korean wons to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macanese Pataca
1 KRW0.00605 MOP
5 KRW0.03023 MOP
10 KRW0.06046 MOP
20 KRW0.12092 MOP
50 KRW0.30230 MOP
100 KRW0.60459 MOP
250 KRW1.51148 MOP
500 KRW3.02296 MOP
1000 KRW6.04591 MOP
2000 KRW12.09182 MOP
5000 KRW30.22955 MOP
10000 KRW60.45910 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / South Korean Won
1 MOP165.40100 KRW
5 MOP827.00500 KRW
10 MOP1654.01000 KRW
20 MOP3308.02000 KRW
50 MOP8270.05000 KRW
100 MOP16540.10000 KRW
250 MOP41350.25000 KRW
500 MOP82700.50000 KRW
1000 MOP165401.00000 KRW
2000 MOP330802.00000 KRW
5000 MOP827005.00000 KRW
10000 MOP1654010.00000 KRW