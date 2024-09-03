Macanese pataca to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to South Korean wons is currently 166.890 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a 1.040% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 167.216 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 165.018 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.443% increase in value.