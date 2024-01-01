Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
37,737.40 lkr

1.000 MOP = 37.74 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.5822.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.8883.0390.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.02610.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MOP37.73740 LKR
5 MOP188.68700 LKR
10 MOP377.37400 LKR
20 MOP754.74800 LKR
50 MOP1,886.87000 LKR
100 MOP3,773.74000 LKR
250 MOP9,434.35000 LKR
500 MOP18,868.70000 LKR
1000 MOP37,737.40000 LKR
2000 MOP75,474.80000 LKR
5000 MOP188,687.00000 LKR
10000 MOP377,374.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 LKR0.02650 MOP
5 LKR0.13249 MOP
10 LKR0.26499 MOP
20 LKR0.52998 MOP
50 LKR1.32495 MOP
100 LKR2.64989 MOP
250 LKR6.62473 MOP
500 LKR13.24945 MOP
1000 LKR26.49890 MOP
2000 LKR52.99780 MOP
5000 LKR132.49450 MOP
10000 LKR264.98900 MOP