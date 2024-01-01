Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Sr36.27 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
MOP to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 MOP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.675338.0206
Low36.274336.2743
Average36.530636.9569
Change-0.92%-2.81%
1 MOP to LKR stats

The performance of MOP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.6753 and a 30 day low of 36.2743. This means the 30 day average was 36.5306. The change for MOP to LKR was -0.92.

The performance of MOP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.0206 and a 90 day low of 36.2743. This means the 90 day average was 36.9569. The change for MOP to LKR was -2.81.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MOP36.27430 LKR
5 MOP181.37150 LKR
10 MOP362.74300 LKR
20 MOP725.48600 LKR
50 MOP1,813.71500 LKR
100 MOP3,627.43000 LKR
250 MOP9,068.57500 LKR
500 MOP18,137.15000 LKR
1000 MOP36,274.30000 LKR
2000 MOP72,548.60000 LKR
5000 MOP181,371.50000 LKR
10000 MOP362,743.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 LKR0.02757 MOP
5 LKR0.13784 MOP
10 LKR0.27568 MOP
20 LKR0.55135 MOP
50 LKR1.37839 MOP
100 LKR2.75677 MOP
250 LKR6.89193 MOP
500 LKR13.78385 MOP
1000 LKR27.56770 MOP
2000 LKR55.13540 MOP
5000 LKR137.83850 MOP
10000 LKR275.67700 MOP