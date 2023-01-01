5 Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 mop
200.72 lkr

1.00000 MOP = 40.14370 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26 UTC
MOP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

How to convert Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MOP40.14370 LKR
5 MOP200.71850 LKR
10 MOP401.43700 LKR
20 MOP802.87400 LKR
50 MOP2007.18500 LKR
100 MOP4014.37000 LKR
250 MOP10035.92500 LKR
500 MOP20071.85000 LKR
1000 MOP40143.70000 LKR
2000 MOP80287.40000 LKR
5000 MOP200718.50000 LKR
10000 MOP401437.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 LKR0.02491 MOP
5 LKR0.12455 MOP
10 LKR0.24910 MOP
20 LKR0.49821 MOP
50 LKR1.24552 MOP
100 LKR2.49105 MOP
250 LKR6.22762 MOP
500 LKR12.45525 MOP
1000 LKR24.91050 MOP
2000 LKR49.82100 MOP
5000 LKR124.55250 MOP
10000 LKR249.10500 MOP