Macanese pataca to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 37.217 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.388% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 37.404 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 37.178 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.113% decrease in value.