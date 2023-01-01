100 Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 mop
4073.02 lkr

1.00000 MOP = 40.73020 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MOP40.73020 LKR
5 MOP203.65100 LKR
10 MOP407.30200 LKR
20 MOP814.60400 LKR
50 MOP2036.51000 LKR
100 MOP4073.02000 LKR
250 MOP10182.55000 LKR
500 MOP20365.10000 LKR
1000 MOP40730.20000 LKR
2000 MOP81460.40000 LKR
5000 MOP203651.00000 LKR
10000 MOP407302.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macanese Pataca
1 LKR0.02455 MOP
5 LKR0.12276 MOP
10 LKR0.24552 MOP
20 LKR0.49104 MOP
50 LKR1.22759 MOP
100 LKR2.45518 MOP
250 LKR6.13795 MOP
500 LKR12.27590 MOP
1000 LKR24.55180 MOP
2000 LKR49.10360 MOP
5000 LKR122.75900 MOP
10000 LKR245.51800 MOP