Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
4,822.82 uah

1.000 MOP = 4.823 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP4.82282 UAH
5 MOP24.11410 UAH
10 MOP48.22820 UAH
20 MOP96.45640 UAH
50 MOP241.14100 UAH
100 MOP482.28200 UAH
250 MOP1,205.70500 UAH
500 MOP2,411.41000 UAH
1000 MOP4,822.82000 UAH
2000 MOP9,645.64000 UAH
5000 MOP24,114.10000 UAH
10000 MOP48,228.20000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0.20735 MOP
5 UAH1.03674 MOP
10 UAH2.07347 MOP
20 UAH4.14694 MOP
50 UAH10.36735 MOP
100 UAH20.73470 MOP
250 UAH51.83675 MOP
500 UAH103.67350 MOP
1000 UAH207.34700 MOP
2000 UAH414.69400 MOP
5000 UAH1,036.73500 MOP
10000 UAH2,073.47000 MOP