Macanese pataca to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 5.098 today, reflecting a 0.207% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.082% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 5.107 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5.085 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.156% increase in value.