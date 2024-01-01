Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert MOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₴5.127 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UAH
1 MOP to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.14125.1412
Low5.11835.0813
Average5.12805.1182
Change0.10%0.42%
View full history

1 MOP to UAH stats

The performance of MOP to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1412 and a 30 day low of 5.1183. This means the 30 day average was 5.1280. The change for MOP to UAH was 0.10.

The performance of MOP to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1412 and a 90 day low of 5.0813. This means the 90 day average was 5.1182. The change for MOP to UAH was 0.42.

Track market ratesView MOP to UAH chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9840.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.420.797.2421.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37810.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP5.12702 UAH
5 MOP25.63510 UAH
10 MOP51.27020 UAH
20 MOP102.54040 UAH
50 MOP256.35100 UAH
100 MOP512.70200 UAH
250 MOP1,281.75500 UAH
500 MOP2,563.51000 UAH
1000 MOP5,127.02000 UAH
2000 MOP10,254.04000 UAH
5000 MOP25,635.10000 UAH
10000 MOP51,270.20000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0.19505 MOP
5 UAH0.97523 MOP
10 UAH1.95045 MOP
20 UAH3.90090 MOP
50 UAH9.75225 MOP
100 UAH19.50450 MOP
250 UAH48.76125 MOP
500 UAH97.52250 MOP
1000 UAH195.04500 MOP
2000 UAH390.09000 MOP
5000 UAH975.22500 MOP
10000 UAH1,950.45000 MOP