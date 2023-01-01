2000 Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias

2000 mop
9061.16 uah

1.00000 MOP = 4.53058 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:0 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 4.53058 UAH
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0463587.07751.43461.661270.9636518.8776
1GBP1.1537411.20725100.4681.65521.916731.111821.7805
1USD0.95570.828329183.22021.371051.587680.92118.0414
1INR0.0114840.009953460.012016310.0164750.01907810.0110670.216791

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP4.53058 UAH
5 MOP22.65290 UAH
10 MOP45.30580 UAH
20 MOP90.61160 UAH
50 MOP226.52900 UAH
100 MOP453.05800 UAH
250 MOP1132.64500 UAH
500 MOP2265.29000 UAH
1000 MOP4530.58000 UAH
2000 MOP9061.16000 UAH
5000 MOP22652.90000 UAH
10000 MOP45305.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0.22072 MOP
5 UAH1.10361 MOP
10 UAH2.20722 MOP
20 UAH4.41444 MOP
50 UAH11.03610 MOP
100 UAH22.07220 MOP
250 UAH55.18050 MOP
500 UAH110.36100 MOP
1000 UAH220.72200 MOP
2000 UAH441.44400 MOP
5000 UAH1103.61000 MOP
10000 UAH2207.22000 MOP