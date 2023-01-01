250 Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MOP to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 mop
1127.84 uah

1.00000 MOP = 4.51136 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP4.51136 UAH
5 MOP22.55680 UAH
10 MOP45.11360 UAH
20 MOP90.22720 UAH
50 MOP225.56800 UAH
100 MOP451.13600 UAH
250 MOP1127.84000 UAH
500 MOP2255.68000 UAH
1000 MOP4511.36000 UAH
2000 MOP9022.72000 UAH
5000 MOP22556.80000 UAH
10000 MOP45113.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0.22166 MOP
5 UAH1.10831 MOP
10 UAH2.21663 MOP
20 UAH4.43326 MOP
50 UAH11.08315 MOP
100 UAH22.16630 MOP
250 UAH55.41575 MOP
500 UAH110.83150 MOP
1000 UAH221.66300 MOP
2000 UAH443.32600 MOP
5000 UAH1108.31500 MOP
10000 UAH2216.63000 MOP