Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
452.27 ils

1.000 MOP = 0.4523 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.45227 ILS
5 MOP2.26136 ILS
10 MOP4.52271 ILS
20 MOP9.04542 ILS
50 MOP22.61355 ILS
100 MOP45.22710 ILS
250 MOP113.06775 ILS
500 MOP226.13550 ILS
1000 MOP452.27100 ILS
2000 MOP904.54200 ILS
5000 MOP2,261.35500 ILS
10000 MOP4,522.71000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.21106 MOP
5 ILS11.05530 MOP
10 ILS22.11060 MOP
20 ILS44.22120 MOP
50 ILS110.55300 MOP
100 ILS221.10600 MOP
250 ILS552.76500 MOP
500 ILS1,105.53000 MOP
1000 ILS2,211.06000 MOP
2000 ILS4,422.12000 MOP
5000 ILS11,055.30000 MOP
10000 ILS22,110.60000 MOP