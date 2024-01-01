Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ₪0.4671 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
MOP to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 MOP to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47510.4765
Low0.46380.4523
Average0.46830.4666
Change-0.86%1.77%
1 MOP to ILS stats

The performance of MOP to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4751 and a 30 day low of 0.4638. This means the 30 day average was 0.4683. The change for MOP to ILS was -0.86.

The performance of MOP to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4765 and a 90 day low of 0.4523. This means the 90 day average was 0.4666. The change for MOP to ILS was 1.77.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.46713 ILS
5 MOP2.33565 ILS
10 MOP4.67129 ILS
20 MOP9.34258 ILS
50 MOP23.35645 ILS
100 MOP46.71290 ILS
250 MOP116.78225 ILS
500 MOP233.56450 ILS
1000 MOP467.12900 ILS
2000 MOP934.25800 ILS
5000 MOP2,335.64500 ILS
10000 MOP4,671.29000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.14073 MOP
5 ILS10.70365 MOP
10 ILS21.40730 MOP
20 ILS42.81460 MOP
50 ILS107.03650 MOP
100 ILS214.07300 MOP
250 ILS535.18250 MOP
500 ILS1,070.36500 MOP
1000 ILS2,140.73000 MOP
2000 ILS4,281.46000 MOP
5000 ILS10,703.65000 MOP
10000 ILS21,407.30000 MOP