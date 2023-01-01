1 thousand Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
476.98 ils

1.00000 MOP = 0.47698 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MOP to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.046787.12421.434611.660510.963618.9031
1GBP1.1541311.208100.551.655681.91641.1121221.8161
1USD0.95540.827815183.2371.37061.586420.920818.0597
1INR0.01147790.009945270.012013910.01646620.01905910.01106240.216967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.47698 ILS
5 MOP2.38489 ILS
10 MOP4.76979 ILS
20 MOP9.53958 ILS
50 MOP23.84895 ILS
100 MOP47.69790 ILS
250 MOP119.24475 ILS
500 MOP238.48950 ILS
1000 MOP476.97900 ILS
2000 MOP953.95800 ILS
5000 MOP2384.89500 ILS
10000 MOP4769.79000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.09653 MOP
5 ILS10.48265 MOP
10 ILS20.96530 MOP
20 ILS41.93060 MOP
50 ILS104.82650 MOP
100 ILS209.65300 MOP
250 ILS524.13250 MOP
500 ILS1048.26500 MOP
1000 ILS2096.53000 MOP
2000 ILS4193.06000 MOP
5000 ILS10482.65000 MOP
10000 ILS20965.30000 MOP