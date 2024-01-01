250 Israeli new sheqels to Macanese patacas

Convert ILS to MOP at the real exchange rate

250 ils
528.13 mop

₪1.000 ILS = MOP$2.113 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.23582.2358
Low2.11252.1125
Average2.19042.1733
Change-1.90%-2.45%
1 ILS to MOP stats

The performance of ILS to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2358 and a 30 day low of 2.1125. This means the 30 day average was 2.1904. The change for ILS to MOP was -1.90.

The performance of ILS to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2358 and a 90 day low of 2.1125. This means the 90 day average was 2.1733. The change for ILS to MOP was -2.45.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Macanese Pataca
1 ILS2.11252 MOP
5 ILS10.56260 MOP
10 ILS21.12520 MOP
20 ILS42.25040 MOP
50 ILS105.62600 MOP
100 ILS211.25200 MOP
250 ILS528.13000 MOP
500 ILS1,056.26000 MOP
1000 ILS2,112.52000 MOP
2000 ILS4,225.04000 MOP
5000 ILS10,562.60000 MOP
10000 ILS21,125.20000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MOP0.47337 ILS
5 MOP2.36685 ILS
10 MOP4.73369 ILS
20 MOP9.46738 ILS
50 MOP23.66845 ILS
100 MOP47.33690 ILS
250 MOP118.34225 ILS
500 MOP236.68450 ILS
1000 MOP473.36900 ILS
2000 MOP946.73800 ILS
5000 MOP2,366.84500 ILS
10000 MOP4,733.69000 ILS