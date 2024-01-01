Macanese patacas to Omani rials today

Convert MOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
47.853 omr

1.000 MOP = 0.04785 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8181.4731.6530.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2641.7231.9341.13221.343
1 USD0.9140.781183.0421.3471.5110.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Omani Rial
1 MOP0.04785 OMR
5 MOP0.23926 OMR
10 MOP0.47853 OMR
20 MOP0.95705 OMR
50 MOP2.39264 OMR
100 MOP4.78527 OMR
250 MOP11.96318 OMR
500 MOP23.92635 OMR
1000 MOP47.85270 OMR
2000 MOP95.70540 OMR
5000 MOP239.26350 OMR
10000 MOP478.52700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 OMR20.89750 MOP
5 OMR104.48750 MOP
10 OMR208.97500 MOP
20 OMR417.95000 MOP
50 OMR1,044.87500 MOP
100 OMR2,089.75000 MOP
250 OMR5,224.37500 MOP
500 OMR10,448.75000 MOP
1000 OMR20,897.50000 MOP
2000 OMR41,795.00000 MOP
5000 OMR104,487.50000 MOP
10000 OMR208,975.00000 MOP