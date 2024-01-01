Macanese patacas to Omani rials today

Convert MOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = ر.ع.0.04803 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MOP to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 MOP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04810.0482
Low0.04800.0479
Average0.04810.0480
Change-0.13%0.18%
View full history

1 MOP to OMR stats

The performance of MOP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0481 and a 30 day low of 0.0480. This means the 30 day average was 0.0481. The change for MOP to OMR was -0.13.

The performance of MOP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0482 and a 90 day low of 0.0479. This means the 90 day average was 0.0480. The change for MOP to OMR was 0.18.

Track market ratesView MOP to OMR chart

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272468.36522.9830.2151.9720.380.258
1 USD3.67311,720.2884.4160.797.2411.3970.948
1 NGN0.0020.00110.04900.0040.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01220.37910.0090.0860.0170.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Omani Rial
1 MOP0.04803 OMR
5 MOP0.24015 OMR
10 MOP0.48030 OMR
20 MOP0.96060 OMR
50 MOP2.40150 OMR
100 MOP4.80299 OMR
250 MOP12.00748 OMR
500 MOP24.01495 OMR
1000 MOP48.02990 OMR
2000 MOP96.05980 OMR
5000 MOP240.14950 OMR
10000 MOP480.29900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 OMR20.82040 MOP
5 OMR104.10200 MOP
10 OMR208.20400 MOP
20 OMR416.40800 MOP
50 OMR1,041.02000 MOP
100 OMR2,082.04000 MOP
250 OMR5,205.10000 MOP
500 OMR10,410.20000 MOP
1000 OMR20,820.40000 MOP
2000 OMR41,640.80000 MOP
5000 OMR104,102.00000 MOP
10000 OMR208,204.00000 MOP