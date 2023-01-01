100 Macanese patacas to Omani rials

Convert MOP to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 mop
4.770 omr

1.00000 MOP = 0.04770 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38 UTC
MOP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Omani Rial
1 MOP0.04770 OMR
5 MOP0.23850 OMR
10 MOP0.47700 OMR
20 MOP0.95400 OMR
50 MOP2.38499 OMR
100 MOP4.76998 OMR
250 MOP11.92495 OMR
500 MOP23.84990 OMR
1000 MOP47.69980 OMR
2000 MOP95.39960 OMR
5000 MOP238.49900 OMR
10000 MOP476.99800 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 OMR20.96450 MOP
5 OMR104.82250 MOP
10 OMR209.64500 MOP
20 OMR419.29000 MOP
50 OMR1048.22500 MOP
100 OMR2096.45000 MOP
250 OMR5241.12500 MOP
500 OMR10482.25000 MOP
1000 OMR20964.50000 MOP
2000 OMR41929.00000 MOP
5000 OMR104822.50000 MOP
10000 OMR209645.00000 MOP