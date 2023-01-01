100 Macanese patacas to Omani rials

100 mop
4.781 omr

1.00000 MOP = 0.04781 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Omani Rial
1 MOP0.04781 OMR
5 MOP0.23904 OMR
10 MOP0.47808 OMR
20 MOP0.95617 OMR
50 MOP2.39041 OMR
100 MOP4.78083 OMR
250 MOP11.95207 OMR
500 MOP23.90415 OMR
1000 MOP47.80830 OMR
2000 MOP95.61660 OMR
5000 MOP239.04150 OMR
10000 MOP478.08300 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 OMR20.91690 MOP
5 OMR104.58450 MOP
10 OMR209.16900 MOP
20 OMR418.33800 MOP
50 OMR1045.84500 MOP
100 OMR2091.69000 MOP
250 OMR5229.22500 MOP
500 OMR10458.45000 MOP
1000 OMR20916.90000 MOP
2000 OMR41833.80000 MOP
5000 OMR104584.50000 MOP
10000 OMR209169.00000 MOP