1.000 MOP = 105.9 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
1 AED10.272407.87722.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,497.9783.0360.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.0410.0090.0870.0160.011

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Argentine Peso
1 MOP105.91900 ARS
5 MOP529.59500 ARS
10 MOP1,059.19000 ARS
20 MOP2,118.38000 ARS
50 MOP5,295.95000 ARS
100 MOP10,591.90000 ARS
250 MOP26,479.75000 ARS
500 MOP52,959.50000 ARS
1000 MOP105,919.00000 ARS
2000 MOP211,838.00000 ARS
5000 MOP529,595.00000 ARS
10000 MOP1,059,190.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 ARS0.00944 MOP
5 ARS0.04721 MOP
10 ARS0.09441 MOP
20 ARS0.18882 MOP
50 ARS0.47206 MOP
100 ARS0.94411 MOP
250 ARS2.36028 MOP
500 ARS4.72057 MOP
1000 ARS9.44113 MOP
2000 ARS18.88226 MOP
5000 ARS47.20565 MOP
10000 ARS94.41130 MOP