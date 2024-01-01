Macanese patacas to Argentine pesos today

Convert MOP to ARS at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = $125.1 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:18
MOP to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ARS
1 MOP to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.0890125.0890
Low122.8840117.7900
Average123.9294121.4671
Change1.79%6.20%
1 MOP to ARS stats

The performance of MOP to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.0890 and a 30 day low of 122.8840. This means the 30 day average was 123.9294. The change for MOP to ARS was 1.79.

The performance of MOP to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 125.0890 and a 90 day low of 117.7900. This means the 90 day average was 121.4671. The change for MOP to ARS was 6.20.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Argentine Peso
1 MOP125.08900 ARS
5 MOP625.44500 ARS
10 MOP1,250.89000 ARS
20 MOP2,501.78000 ARS
50 MOP6,254.45000 ARS
100 MOP12,508.90000 ARS
250 MOP31,272.25000 ARS
500 MOP62,544.50000 ARS
1000 MOP125,089.00000 ARS
2000 MOP250,178.00000 ARS
5000 MOP625,445.00000 ARS
10000 MOP1,250,890.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 ARS0.00799 MOP
5 ARS0.03997 MOP
10 ARS0.07994 MOP
20 ARS0.15989 MOP
50 ARS0.39972 MOP
100 ARS0.79943 MOP
250 ARS1.99858 MOP
500 ARS3.99716 MOP
1000 ARS7.99433 MOP
2000 ARS15.98866 MOP
5000 ARS39.97165 MOP
10000 ARS79.94330 MOP