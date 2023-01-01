1 thousand Macanese patacas to Argentine pesos

Convert MOP to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 mop
43368.20 ars

1.00000 MOP = 43.36820 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MOP to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.046687.09981.434631.660480.964318.9112
1GBP1.1540711.2078100.5151.655591.916231.1128721.824
1USD0.95550.827952183.22171.370751.586550.921418.0692
1INR0.01148110.009948750.012016110.01647110.01906410.01107160.217121

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Argentine Peso
1 MOP43.36820 ARS
5 MOP216.84100 ARS
10 MOP433.68200 ARS
20 MOP867.36400 ARS
50 MOP2168.41000 ARS
100 MOP4336.82000 ARS
250 MOP10842.05000 ARS
500 MOP21684.10000 ARS
1000 MOP43368.20000 ARS
2000 MOP86736.40000 ARS
5000 MOP216841.00000 ARS
10000 MOP433682.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 ARS0.02306 MOP
5 ARS0.11529 MOP
10 ARS0.23058 MOP
20 ARS0.46117 MOP
50 ARS1.15292 MOP
100 ARS2.30584 MOP
250 ARS5.76460 MOP
500 ARS11.52920 MOP
1000 ARS23.05840 MOP
2000 ARS46.11680 MOP
5000 ARS115.29200 MOP
10000 ARS230.58400 MOP