Macanese patacas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
74,468 xof

1.000 MOP = 74.47 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.42522.6130.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.3183.050.7827.1971.3470.915
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0560.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.01710.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MOP74.46820 XOF
5 MOP372.34100 XOF
10 MOP744.68200 XOF
20 MOP1,489.36400 XOF
50 MOP3,723.41000 XOF
100 MOP7,446.82000 XOF
250 MOP18,617.05000 XOF
500 MOP37,234.10000 XOF
1000 MOP74,468.20000 XOF
2000 MOP148,936.40000 XOF
5000 MOP372,341.00000 XOF
10000 MOP744,682.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Macanese Pataca
1 XOF0.01343 MOP
5 XOF0.06714 MOP
10 XOF0.13429 MOP
20 XOF0.26857 MOP
50 XOF0.67142 MOP
100 XOF1.34285 MOP
250 XOF3.35713 MOP
500 XOF6.71425 MOP
1000 XOF13.42850 MOP
2000 XOF26.85700 MOP
5000 XOF67.14250 MOP
10000 XOF134.28500 MOP