Macanese patacas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MOP to XOF at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = CFA77.56 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:43
MOP to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 MOP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High77.738177.7381
Low74.960372.9830
Average76.330274.8033
Change2.18%6.27%
1 MOP to XOF stats

The performance of MOP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 77.7381 and a 30 day low of 74.9603. This means the 30 day average was 76.3302. The change for MOP to XOF was 2.18.

The performance of MOP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.7381 and a 90 day low of 72.9830. This means the 90 day average was 74.8033. The change for MOP to XOF was 6.27.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MOP77.55850 XOF
5 MOP387.79250 XOF
10 MOP775.58500 XOF
20 MOP1,551.17000 XOF
50 MOP3,877.92500 XOF
100 MOP7,755.85000 XOF
250 MOP19,389.62500 XOF
500 MOP38,779.25000 XOF
1000 MOP77,558.50000 XOF
2000 MOP155,117.00000 XOF
5000 MOP387,792.50000 XOF
10000 MOP775,585.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Macanese Pataca
1 XOF0.01289 MOP
5 XOF0.06447 MOP
10 XOF0.12894 MOP
20 XOF0.25787 MOP
50 XOF0.64468 MOP
100 XOF1.28935 MOP
250 XOF3.22338 MOP
500 XOF6.44675 MOP
1000 XOF12.89350 MOP
2000 XOF25.78700 MOP
5000 XOF64.46750 MOP
10000 XOF128.93500 MOP