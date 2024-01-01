Macanese patacas to Mexican pesos today

Convert MOP to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
2,070.42 mxn

1.000 MOP = 2.070 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272407.5822.610.2131.960.3670.249
1 USD3.67311,496.8883.0390.7817.1971.3470.914
1 NGN0.0020.00110.0550.0010.0050.0010.001
1 INR0.0440.01218.02610.0090.0870.0160.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese pataca

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mexican Peso
1 MOP2.07042 MXN
5 MOP10.35210 MXN
10 MOP20.70420 MXN
20 MOP41.40840 MXN
50 MOP103.52100 MXN
100 MOP207.04200 MXN
250 MOP517.60500 MXN
500 MOP1,035.21000 MXN
1000 MOP2,070.42000 MXN
2000 MOP4,140.84000 MXN
5000 MOP10,352.10000 MXN
10000 MOP20,704.20000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 MXN0.48299 MOP
5 MXN2.41497 MOP
10 MXN4.82993 MOP
20 MXN9.65986 MOP
50 MXN24.14965 MOP
100 MXN48.29930 MOP
250 MXN120.74825 MOP
500 MXN241.49650 MOP
1000 MXN482.99300 MOP
2000 MXN965.98600 MOP
5000 MXN2,414.96500 MOP
10000 MXN4,829.93000 MOP