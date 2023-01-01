50 Mexican pesos to Macanese patacas

Convert MXN to MOP at the real exchange rate

50 mxn
23.16 mop

1.00000 MXN = 0.46320 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86271.090790.94581.481831.649330.9515518.9505
1 GBP1.1591511.2642105.4131.717541.911691.1029921.965
1 USD0.916850.791014183.3831.35861.512170.872417.3746
1 INR0.01099560.009486510.011992910.01629350.01813530.01046260.208371

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 MXN0.46320 MOP
5 MXN2.31602 MOP
10 MXN4.63205 MOP
20 MXN9.26410 MOP
50 MXN23.16025 MOP
100 MXN46.32050 MOP
250 MXN115.80125 MOP
500 MXN231.60250 MOP
1000 MXN463.20500 MOP
2000 MXN926.41000 MOP
5000 MXN2316.02500 MOP
10000 MXN4632.05000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Mexican Peso
1 MOP2.15887 MXN
5 MOP10.79435 MXN
10 MOP21.58870 MXN
20 MOP43.17740 MXN
50 MOP107.94350 MXN
100 MOP215.88700 MXN
250 MOP539.71750 MXN
500 MOP1079.43500 MXN
1000 MOP2158.87000 MXN
2000 MOP4317.74000 MXN
5000 MOP10794.35000 MXN
10000 MOP21588.70000 MXN