1,000 mop
281.42 fjd

1.000 MOP = 0.2814 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Fijian Dollar
1 MOP0.28142 FJD
5 MOP1.40710 FJD
10 MOP2.81420 FJD
20 MOP5.62840 FJD
50 MOP14.07100 FJD
100 MOP28.14200 FJD
250 MOP70.35500 FJD
500 MOP140.71000 FJD
1000 MOP281.42000 FJD
2000 MOP562.84000 FJD
5000 MOP1,407.10000 FJD
10000 MOP2,814.20000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 FJD3.55341 MOP
5 FJD17.76705 MOP
10 FJD35.53410 MOP
20 FJD71.06820 MOP
50 FJD177.67050 MOP
100 FJD355.34100 MOP
250 FJD888.35250 MOP
500 FJD1,776.70500 MOP
1000 FJD3,553.41000 MOP
2000 FJD7,106.82000 MOP
5000 FJD17,767.05000 MOP
10000 FJD35,534.10000 MOP