500 Fijian dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert FJD to MOP at the real exchange rate

500 fjd
1,769.13 mop

1.00000 FJD = 3.53825 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.090590.87521.493491.662470.9640518.7448
1 GBP1.1494911.25355104.4631.71681.911051.1081721.5475
1 USD0.9170.797734183.33351.369551.524510.8840517.1892
1 INR0.01100410.009572790.01210.01643460.0182940.01060860.20627

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 FJD3.53825 MOP
5 FJD17.69125 MOP
10 FJD35.38250 MOP
20 FJD70.76500 MOP
50 FJD176.91250 MOP
100 FJD353.82500 MOP
250 FJD884.56250 MOP
500 FJD1769.12500 MOP
1000 FJD3538.25000 MOP
2000 FJD7076.50000 MOP
5000 FJD17691.25000 MOP
10000 FJD35382.50000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Fijian Dollar
1 MOP0.28263 FJD
5 MOP1.41313 FJD
10 MOP2.82626 FJD
20 MOP5.65252 FJD
50 MOP14.13130 FJD
100 MOP28.26260 FJD
250 MOP70.65650 FJD
500 MOP141.31300 FJD
1000 MOP282.62600 FJD
2000 MOP565.25200 FJD
5000 MOP1413.13000 FJD
10000 MOP2826.26000 FJD