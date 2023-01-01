5000 Macanese patacas to Fijian dollars

Convert MOP to FJD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mop
1,378.83 fjd

1.00000 MOP = 0.27577 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Fijian Dollar
1 MOP0.27577 FJD
5 MOP1.37883 FJD
10 MOP2.75766 FJD
20 MOP5.51532 FJD
50 MOP13.78830 FJD
100 MOP27.57660 FJD
250 MOP68.94150 FJD
500 MOP137.88300 FJD
1000 MOP275.76600 FJD
2000 MOP551.53200 FJD
5000 MOP1378.83000 FJD
10000 MOP2757.66000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Macanese Pataca
1 FJD3.62627 MOP
5 FJD18.13135 MOP
10 FJD36.26270 MOP
20 FJD72.52540 MOP
50 FJD181.31350 MOP
100 FJD362.62700 MOP
250 FJD906.56750 MOP
500 FJD1813.13500 MOP
1000 FJD3626.27000 MOP
2000 FJD7252.54000 MOP
5000 FJD18131.35000 MOP
10000 FJD36262.70000 MOP