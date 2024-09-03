Macanese pataca to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macanese pataca to Fijian dollars is currently 0.276 today, reflecting a 0.349% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macanese pataca has remained relatively stable, with a -0.127% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macanese pataca to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.278 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.274 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.085% increase in value.