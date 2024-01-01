Macanese patacas to Samoan talas today

Convert MOP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 mop
337.38 wst

1.000 MOP = 0.3374 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8151.4731.6530.96718.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2581.7231.9341.13221.339
1 USD0.9150.782183.051.3471.5120.88416.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Samoan Tala
1 MOP0.33738 WST
5 MOP1.68691 WST
10 MOP3.37382 WST
20 MOP6.74764 WST
50 MOP16.86910 WST
100 MOP33.73820 WST
250 MOP84.34550 WST
500 MOP168.69100 WST
1000 MOP337.38200 WST
2000 MOP674.76400 WST
5000 MOP1,686.91000 WST
10000 MOP3,373.82000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macanese Pataca
1 WST2.96400 MOP
5 WST14.82000 MOP
10 WST29.64000 MOP
20 WST59.28000 MOP
50 WST148.20000 MOP
100 WST296.40000 MOP
250 WST741.00000 MOP
500 WST1,482.00000 MOP
1000 WST2,964.00000 MOP
2000 WST5,928.00000 MOP
5000 WST14,820.00000 MOP
10000 WST29,640.00000 MOP